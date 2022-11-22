MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelly Rowland is continuing to come to Chris Brown’s defense. The “Motivation” singer said Breezy still deserves some compassion despite his troubled past.

“I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” she told TMZ. “Before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, even for our own [problems] that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.”

She added that “we all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking. We all come up short in some sort of way. And grace is real, and we’re all humans. And everybody deserves grace. Period.”

Brown was scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson tribute alongside Ciara at the American Music Awards until his performance was abruptly canceled without reason. The performance was to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Kelly Rowland Hushed People Booing Chris Brown During The AMAs

Since his performance was canceled, he didn’t attend the show. When he won Favorite Male R&B Artist, Rowland accepted the award on his behalf as the presenter. When folks in the audience began booing, Rowland quickly hushed them and praised Brown.

“Excuse me — chill out,” Rowland said in response to the boos. “But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

AMAs production company said the cancellation of Brown’s performance had nothing to do with him.

“Live shows change all the time, it’s the nature of this business; unfortunately, this element of the AMAs didn’t come together as we couldn’t align on the performance, to no fault of Chris Brown,” the statement read from Dick Clark Productions read.