Joe Budden wasn’t feeling the way Michael B. Jordan put his former classmate, radio host Lore’l on blast for allegedly calling him “corny” during a radio show in 2021. On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the king of controversy went in on the Creed III star for being “corny” during their encounter.

“Dawg, you doing that to a girl is some corny-n**** shit,” Joe Budden said during a fiery rant, according to XXL Mag. “You being Michael B. Jordan, today, allegedly sexiest man alive, all of these blockbuster movies, during your highlight week,” the former rapper continued.

“You’ve probably never been more visible than you are right this second. And that’s what you do to her? And if I bring back those White girl rumors, then it’s gon’ sound even crazier. Why you talking to our sisters like that on the red carpet when you don’t talk to White bitches like that?”

Budden added:

“But I’m not gon’ make it about race here. They say I make everything race. That was corny of him to speak to that girl like that. Michael B. Jordan, that’s why n***** call you corny. Hey, Creed. In case you was confused, that corny-ass s*** you did is why n***** think you corny. In case you were off a little bit.”

Michael B. Jordan gracefully gathers Lore’l on the red carpet

Shortly after the Creed III red carpet premiere went down Feb. 23, a video clip of Jordan’s red carpet interview with Lore’l of The Morning Hustle went viral. In the awkward footage, Lore’l approaches Jordan to chat about the film. She brings up how they attended the same high school in Newark, but The Black Panther star uses the opportunity to remind Lore’l of how she called him “corny” during a previous radio show.

“Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?” Michael B. Jordan responds when Lore’l mentions they attended Chad Science Academy in Newark, N.J. together.

Lore’l playfully laughs the comment off, noting how she was misquoted, but Jordan responds back, “No, I heard it.”

But wait…Lore’l didn’t call Michael B. Jordan “corny.” Here’s who actually made the comment

Well, it turns out Lore’l was being misquoted. Jordan was actually referencing a quote that radio host Dominique Da Diva made during a 2021 episode of The Undressing Room Podcast, where she called the actor a “nice, corny guy” while speaking on his relationship with Lori Harvey at the time.

Listen to the audio below courtesy of The Shade Room.

What do you think? Was Michael B. Jordan wrong for activating his petty card? Or did he handle the encounter professionally? Tell us in the comments section!

