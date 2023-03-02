MadameNoire Featured Video

Lola Brooke is one of the latest female emcees to gain traction recently, and this pathway to stardom will only gain more momentum since unveiling that she is the face of Timberland’s newest campaign.

The footwear brand is not only commemorating the 50th anniversary of its signature boot but also sharing this milestone with the creation of hip-hop.

With its game-changing shoe established in 1973, Timberland had the New York native rocking the “Hip- Hop Royalty” boot. It incorporates nods to DJ’ing, graffitti, MC’ing, breakdancing and Sedgwick Ave, which are considered to be the “four pillars of Hip-Hop” according to their Instagram.

In their collaboration with the Bed-Stuy rapper, Timberland discussed hip-hop and Brooke’s impact.

“Hip-Hop has impacted our brand enormously over the past five decades, so we’re proud to present Brooklyn MC, Lola Brooke, who is one of the voices carrying Hip-Hop into the next 50 years.”

Lola Brooke Has Already Made A Name For Herself

Brooke, considered an artist to watch by Rolling Stone, Complex and other music publications, has the talent that will take her to the top. The “Don’t Play With It” rapper is utilizing her Brooklyn upbringing into her music. And she maintains the realness and flow that hip-hop fans don’t play about.

Stepping onto the scene with her catchy lyricism and bars that earned her a record deal, Lola Brooke’s career is reaching new heights with this official partnership with Timberland. As hip-hop and Timberland’s boot reaches half a century, paying homage to the decades of evolution for the footwear company and pivotal genre in Black music, is embodied by the rising female artist who is definitely next up.

As Black women rappers are typically marginalized, Lola Brooke starring in the brand’s campaign is a win in itself. For those who wish to share in the festivities by collecting a pair of the special edition shoe, the Royalty Boot can be purchased here.

