Happy National Hip-Hop Celebration Day!

Black women are beginning to dominate the hip-hop industry and it is critical that we give these remarkable women the credit they deserve. Megan the Stallion, Cardi B., Nicki Minaj, City Girls and a slew of other female artists have emerged victorious in the rap game. They’ve grabbed the mic, owned it and paved a way for upcoming artists.

This past calendar year has been an exceptional era for music with many female artists emerging from popular social media apps like Instagram, Tik-Tok and YouTube. Despite many setbacks with COVID-19, the new generation of female emcees have thought outside the box to reach an audience that was sheltered in and quarantined for the duration of the pandemic.

Many of these female artists are diving deep into the lyricism of Hip-Hop and diversifying their music as the genre continues to do gymnastics around style. Let’s take a look at some underrated artists who are excelling in a male-dominated industry.

Here are eight underrated female artists who are way more than hype:

Chinese Kitty

This Love & Hip Hop Miami Alum hails from Brooklyn. Kitty became known for her beauty and reality TV drama, but don’t get it twisted. Ole girl has spit a hot 16 with the best of them. She’s done features with Lightskin Keisha and French Montana but takes mic and runs with it all on her own. Kitty has a film due for release this summer titled Ride, that co-stars Dave East.

Omeretta the Great

Omeretta is a 25-year-old Atlanta, Georgia-based rapper. She appeared on Love & Hip Hop and has several hit songs, including “Do Too Much,” “You Ain’t Bout It,” and “Dat’s Cap.” She recently revealed on Instagram that she discovered her love of rap and singing in high school and how she has been writing music since she was seven years old. She also announced that she will be releasing an album “very soon.” Her innovative rap style has earned her instant fame and praise from rap stars such as Nicki Minaj.

Enchanting

According to The New 1017, Enchanting was born in Hanau, Germany, but was raised in Fort Worth, Texas. Her impressive rap technique landed her a contract with Gucci Mane’s label, 1017. She has released her first EP, “Love & Drugs,” and she is also featured on the iconic song “No Luv,” which has gained over 3.4 million streams on Spotify and features Gucci Mane, Key Glock, Big Scarr, and K. Shiday. This underrated rapper isn’t going to stop until she reaches the top and is well worth a listen.

Flo Milli

Tamia Monique Carter, better known as Flo Milli, is an American female rapper, singer, and songwriter who was born in Mobile, Alabama. She rose to popularity after several of her songs went popular on Tik-Tok, including her smash hit “Beef Flomix.”

Her climb to recognition, however, did not end there; she continues to take the Hip-Hop world by storm, creating pure bangers. Her amazing and fluent artsy is distinctive and I’m excited to watch her dominate the industry.

Rubi Rose

Continuing on the viral Tik-Tok come up is, Rubi Rose, 23, born in Lexington, Kentucky. She dated Playboi Carti for a short time before deciding she wanted to focus on her career and herself. She noted in her No Jumper interview, “I’ve gotten so much done in this short of time.”

She recently appeared alongside DreamDoll, Dreezy, and Ivorian Doll on Asian Doll’s “Nunnadet S**t” Remix. Her rich, vibrant voice astounded the rap industry, and she continues to achieve international acclaim.

Lakeyah

Lakeyah, from Milwaukee, was signed to Quality Control in 2020. She started to gain popularity after releasing a remix to “First Day Out” and “Female Goat” featuring the City Girls.

Raised by a single mother, she began rapping and singing at a young age as a form of expression. Her career is on the rise after the release of her album “In Due Time” in April, which has received over millions of Spotify plays. Not to mention her KILLING IT on the XXL Freshmen Cypher last month

Sally Sossa

Sally Sossa, an up-and-coming rapper, has taken the Hip-Hop market by force. Sally Sossa, from Texas’ H-Town, made her debut with mentor Lil Durk on her project named “Life of Sossa.” Her music is bursting with intensity, stamina, and punch. She uses her life experiences to drive herself harder while remaining versatile in a complex industry.

n an interview with DJ Booth, she revealed, “I’m working on my album right now. I’m super excited for everybody to hear that, too. It’s gonna drop in 2021.” I will, without a doubt, be tuning in!

Rico Nasty

Last but not least, the DMV’s rap queen, Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, popularly known as Rico Nasty. Rico, who was born in New York and raised in Maryland, was determined to gain not only notoriety in the DMV but also worldwide. Her distinct music style combines punk rock and traditional Hip-Hop to create her own flair. Rico is a trendsetter, having released multiple viral songs, including “Smack A B**ch” and “Do A B**ch” featuring Kali. The world simply isn’t ready for this multi-talented and versatile artist.