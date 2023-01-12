MadameNoire Featured Video

After the success the of her breakout single “Don’t Play With It,” Lola Brooke has snagged her a record deal. The Brooklyn femcee has been signed to Arista Records.

“Lola is the rare talent whose presence matches her message,” Arista Records CEO David Massey said in a news release. “Her music is larger-than-life, but her vision is just as powerful. We’re excited to welcome her to the Arista Records family.”

Arista Records vice president and co-head of urban music Kendell “Sav” Freeman said once he heard Brooke’s music, he knew that he had to add her to the roster ASAP.

“From the moment I saw and heard Lola Brooke, I knew it was imperative that I sign her,” he said. “She’s an elite rapper and a born performer with an undeniable vision. Lola has an amazing work ethic, her music is phenomenal, and her personality is unmatched. I’m excited for everyone to witness her path to greatness in 2023.”

Lola Brooke Has Been Rapping Since 2017

Even though Lola Brooke is now climbing up the Billboard chart, she began taking her rap career seriously back in 2017. Rapping started out as a hobby at first but people around her urged her to make music full-time. She told the Gothamist:

I would always just randomly freestyle or go to the studio, make songs with my cousin, and put it out on social media platforms. Everybody in the neighborhood would love my music, and they’d be like, “Yo, you really should take this serious.” It was a hobby. I just enjoyed it. And then in 2017, I met up with Team 80, because my teammate had called me over to do a feature for him. He introduced me to people – I guess he wanted me to be a part of whatever they had going on. I kept being around them because the music kept gravitating toward me.

Other songs by the breakout rapper include “Gator Season,” “Dummy Ummy,” “Here I Come” and “Back to Business.”