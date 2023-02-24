MadameNoire Featured Video

Rumors were swirling that LisaRaye McCoy was unaware of her baby sister Da Brat’s pregnancy before she debuted her adorable baby bump with PEOPLE on Instagram. But the rapper’s wife Jesseca Dupart has stepped in to set the record straight.

The controversy started earlier this week after an old 2022 interview clip with McCoy resurfaced online. While chatting on the It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast, the actress and radio host claimed she did not find out about Da Brat’s pregnancy until she and her wife alluded to their forthcoming bundle of joy in an Instagram post.

“I know you grown, but dang. I wanna marvel in your happiness ’cause that’s what it’s about,” The Players Club star said in the February 2022 episode, according to PageSix. The star added that she felt “a certain kind of way” about being left in the dark.

“I did see the reveal of them expecting and expanding their family and I didn’t know anything about it as well,” the Cocktails with Queens host continued.

“I do realize that when people grow up … even in this situation when you find a partner, you find a good thing and you’re supposed to cling to that partner. I get that. But it’s supposed to be also a bonus. It’s supposed to be an add-on, not a subtraction.”

Internet users were certain that beef was brewing among the sisters due to Da Brat’s big pregnancy reveal with PEOPLE earlier this month, but turns out, LisaRaye was actually alluding to this post from January 2022, where her younger sister and Dupart announced they were “EXTENDING” their family.

Jesseca Dupart shuts down the rumors

Dupart wasted no time clarifying those details in the comment section of The Shade Room.

“THIS A LIE!” wrote Dupart after the outlet posted an article about the alleged drama, according to BOSSIP.

She then jumped into the website’s comments to add;

“SHADEROOM please check the date on this interview and the accuracy, this is just honestly not a good time as her mom just passed ….let’s keep Lisa Raye in our prayers. WE COVERED ALL THIS ON @Bratlovesjudy_wetv this season BTW.”

Raquel Harper also took to Instagram to shut down the rumor.

“The interview I did with @thereallraye1 is from months ago not today…. I only posted because it was from a story today and that my interview was just getting brought back up from something currently.” Harper’s post read.

Welp! There you have it. We hope all is well between LisaRaye McCoy and her baby sis Da Brat, especially because there’s so much to celebrate. Da Brat will be welcoming her first child with Dupart very soon.

RELATED CONTENT: Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Tied The Knot On ‘Twosday’