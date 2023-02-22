MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s 35th birthday is just one of many celebrations the mogul reportedly has in the works. With a new baby and a possible wedding on the horizon, RiRi’s future seems as bright as the diamonds she sings about.

The recent Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, whose birthday was Feb. 20, celebrated her special day with a dinner attended by her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and other loved ones. The group dined at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, an Italian restaurant rumored to be one of Rihanna’s favorites.

The “Lift Me Up” singer wore a white mini dress with a plunging neckline — revealing a peek of her sheer mesh matching bra. The form-fitting garment had the expectant mother’s baby bump, carrying her second child, on full display. Rihanna paired the dress with a long, shiny, textured overcoat and a fuzzy white purse. She also rocked silver open-toed heels and matching diamond and silver-toned jewelry.

In photos from her birthday dinner, Rihanna gazed at a figurine cake topper of the iconic “badgirlriri” drawing she uses as her Instagram profile picture.

Rihanna Turns 35

Rihanna reportedly grossed over $350,000 in song royalties and has had a 331 percent increase in global listeners on Apple Music since her Super Bowl performance Feb. 12, according to HipHopDX. The singer’s 35th birthday came just ahead of news circulating the internet about her alleged wedding plans with A$AP Rocky. A source dished details to Radar Online in a story published Feb. 21, claiming the Fenty Beauty founder and rapper will return to their roots in Barbados for a weekend-long nuptial celebration.

“Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna’s main focus at the moment,” said the source. “Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn’t compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP’s on board, too.”

“She has talked about wanting three or four children in total,” the source claimed. “Rihanna would love to have a girl next — she and A$AP even have names picked out already.”

Regarding the wedding, the insider said Rihanna “wants to be able to run around barefoot” on Barbados’ beautiful beaches despite all the wedding’s glitz. “RiRi’s wedding will be over-the-top” and “a super glam event,” with invitees including Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Adele.

While she and Rocky are known for being boundary-pushing “fashion killas,” the source said RiRi “plans to wear white” to tie the knot.

