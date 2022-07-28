MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans of Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart recently got more insight into the couple’s complicated journey to get pregnant.

The Funkdafied rapper shared her doctor’s advice that she shouldn’t carry a child during an emotional FaceTime she had on WE tv’s Brat Loves Judy.

“A little bit of disturbing news,” Brat shared. “Just came from the doctor and the doctor said I have two fibroid tumors. So he suggested that I shouldn’t carry.”

“I don’t know much about fibroid tumors but he was like — it would probably be better if my partner carries,” she added.

Judy, who has two children from previous relationships, explained that she’s willing to carry her and Brat’s child even though it wouldn’t be her preference.

“I feel like I can get myself to a point to be mentally and physically prepared to carry if Brat can’t. But I really wanted her to be able to experience it,” Judy said on pregnancy. “I think the journey — if I was the one to carry — just wouldn’t be as sentimental for her.”

“She would bond with the baby inside of her,” the Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder continued. “She would get the first kick, the first feels, the first butterfly flutters. So, ideally, I would want it to be her. But if she can’t, we’re going to make it happen either way it goes.”

More On Brat and Judy’s Journey Trying To Get Pregnant

Brat and Judy shared their difficult experiences with IVF during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show in June.

As Judy highlighted, undertaking In Vitro Fertilization is a journey Hall’s familiar with.

“Since you’ve been through IVF, you can just imagine the journey [and] the complications,” Judy told Hall. “I was hospitalized with blood clots. It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up… We want a baby together. So we want it to be… we want some of me [and] some of her. So we both had to go through different things to make it happen. This has been a journey.”

“I have been to the doctor more than I ever have in my whole life,” Brat added. “Goodness. How many pap smears a woman gotta get? D–n.”

