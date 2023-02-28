MadameNoire Featured Video

Today, there are dozens of types of birth control, from the IUD to the pill to injections and beyond. But, many people still prefer one of the simplest forms: the condom. Statista reports that about one-third of Americans use condoms.

If you don’t want to pump hormones through your body, or don’t know when a sexual encounter might occur, condoms can be a smart choice. Plus, condoms are the only birth control method that protects against pregnancy and STIs. So, if you are at risk of contracting or spreading an STI, condoms should be on your shopping list. However, not everyone finds satisfaction in the regular old rubbers you find in a candy dish at your OBGYN’s office. That’s why some innovators have created condoms that appeal to a variety of senses – literally. Here are eight types of condoms you’ve probably never heard of.

Dotted Condoms

You’ve heard of ribbed condoms, and now, there’s the dotted condom. If you’re looking for extra stimulation during sex, give these a try. They have raised bumps – or dots – on the outside that increase friction for the penetrating and penetrated party, which some people find pleasurable. (Note: if you’re ticklish or sensitive, the sensation can be too much)