MadameNoire Featured Video

Moaning, screaming, heavy breathing or even the classic “Oh I forgot to turn the oven off” face, are some of the familiar sounds and looks of an orgasm. But, while many orgasms appear the same to an onlooker, the subjective experience of the person having the orgasm is very different from one individual to the next. And that’s because there are several types of orgasms.

Orgasms can have a number of health benefits, as MADAMENOIRE has discussed. And if you can tap into all of the different kinds of orgasms, then you can find new ways to get all the perks that come with the big O. So if the typical intercourse orgasm isn’t happening for you, here’s great news: there are so many other ways to climax. Here’s a look at the different types of orgasms.

Clitoral Orgasm

The clitoral orgasm comes from stimulation of the clitoris. As one of the most sensitive parts of the female anatomy, the clitoris is the “magic button” for a lot of women when it comes to orgasms. In fact, according to the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy, nearly 37 percent of women require clitoral stimulation to reach orgasm. Clitoral orgasms happen in different ways for different women, because everyone’s body is different. So for some, repeated tapping or pushing on the clitoris does the trick. For others, it’s all about oral. But because this orgasm happens outside of the vagina, it’s mostly felt on the surface – instead of inside the vagina.