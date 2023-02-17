MadameNoire Featured Video

Missy Elliott shed light on the importance of mentorship in hip-hop during an interview ahead of her second Super Bowl Doritos commercial premiere.

The talented Virginia native shouted out Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa as industry vets who guided her in the music game when she was on the come up. Elliott highlighted that women empowering other women in hip-hop is something she’s particularly proud to be a part of.

“Women have played a big part in what we call ‘hip-hop’ in this culture,” Elliott recently told Forbes. “These women are my friends, and we don’t just come together when it’s time to perform; we speak on the phone and hang around each other. I always think about how these are the same women that I looked up to and still do. They have kicked down the doors for all the women you see today in 2023.”

Elliott emphasized that it’s important to her to “be a big sister” and uplift the next generation of femcees the way her predecessors helped her.

The “Work It” singer recalled coming into her stardom at a young age and knowing the struggles that can come with fast fame.

“A lot of times, it’s not as easy as it looks, and people only get a chance to see the glitz and glamour and don’t know what it’s like to go through things behind the scenes. So when you have that mentor, it’s everything, especially someone who has already been on that walk,” said Elliott.

The performer’s second commercial for Doritos features rapper Jack Harlow, known for his hits “First Class” and “Whats Poppin.”

See the duo in their Super Bowl ad down below.

