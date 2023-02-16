MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite being behind bars, Casanova made sure his longtime time girlfriend Swaggy Jazzy had a great Valentine’s Day.

The Roc Nation rapper pulled a few strings from inside the clink and surprised the mother of his child with a brand new Mercedes-Benz. He also gifted Jazzy with her own business, according to HipHopDx.

On Instagram, the “So Brooklyn” hitmaker posted a video of the precious gifts as he showered his boo Jazzy with love in the caption.

“Being happy doesn’t mean everything’s perfect, it means you’ve decided to look beyond the imperfections,” Casanova penned. “I hope that dont go over your head!…. New car, New Business @mint_mobile_auto_spa. Happy Valentine’s Day baby @swaggy.jazzy_2x.”

Jazzy kept the love flowing on her Instagram page, thanking the rapper for her expensive gifts.

“He got everything I want ain’t no need to F*ck wit these n*ggas!” the Dope Emporium clothing CEO wrote. “I LOVEEEE YOUU!!! @bigcasanova_2x New car, New business! Follow our business page @mint_mobile_auto_spa it’s a mobile car wash we pulling up wherever you at.”

Why is Casanova behind bars?

Casanova, 36, was arrested and indicted on federal racketeering charges in December 2020 after he was named as one of the 18 alleged Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang members involved with a big-time drug conspiracy case. The rapper denied being a part of the infamous street gang, but in May 2022, he was found guilty in federal court on two counts: racketeering conspiracy and narcotics conspiracy.

According to NewsOne, members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang carried out their nefarious crimes involving crack, cocaine and fraud from 2010 until 2020.

Casanova gained fame and stardom after he was signed to Roc Nation in 2016. He would often use his music as a way to discuss his troubled upbringing and various run-ins with the law.

Some of the rapper’s famous hits include “It Go Down When You Trappin,” “Get The Strap,” and “Don’t Run.”

