Naomi Osaka joined tens of thousands of fans on Super Bowl Sunday as they cheered on Rihanna during her epic halftime show Feb. 12.

The four-time Gram Slam champion shared on Instagram that seeing RiRi perform at the Super Bowl was an opportunity too good to miss. Osaka shared photos of herself in her game day outfit and a clip from her POV of Rihanna singing “Umbrella” during the halftime show.

Osaka wore a top covered in anime characters with a polka dot black mesh frilly skirt. The Louis Vuitton brand ambassador accessorized the look with a Twist MM handbag the luxury brand collaborated on with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. The purse features Kusama’s Infinity Dot print in red and white and retails for $5,350.

“Only Rihanna would get me to come out the house ❤️🏈,” Osaka captioned her Instagram post.

While there are probably many reasons Osaka was rooting for Rihanna on the Super Bowl stage, one of the biggest might be that the two powerhouse moguls are both expecting mothers.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during her 13-minute-long halftime performance as she rocked the venue singing “Work,” “All of the Lights,” “Diamonds” and many more of her chart-topping hits.

Osaka announced she is pregnant with her first child in January. Along with a picture of a sonogram and a lengthy message, the tennis champion shared that she’s excited to embrace motherhood as a new chapter.”

“I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life,” the 25-year-old tennis pro penned. “But I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually.”

