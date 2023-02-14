MadameNoire Featured Video

To all the “Miss Independent” ladies and members of the lonely hearts club — this one’s for you. Don’t let your single status ruin your Valentine’s Day when there are so many mixers and speed dating events teeming with possible love connections for you.

Whether you’re hoping to find that special somebody or someone special for the night, Valentine’s Day is one of the best times to put yourself out there. After all, love is in the air and on the brain for everyone else too.

All these events are fantastic for those single and ready to mingle without any plans for Valentine’s Day yet. Scroll below to see what’s happening in your city, or if unlisted, check local venues to see what’s poppin.’

Go get bitten by the love bug — or just a kiss from someone sexy!

Brooklyn

Valentine’s Day Singles Mixer at The Content House

This mixer invites Brooklyn’s finest to open up their hearts in the hope they might meet their next love connection.

Attendees will enjoy champagne and light bites as they step out of their comfort zone and shoot their shot. Event details advise you to put your best foot forward by coming dressed to impress.

Attendees are 21+

Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 6 p.m.

Tickets are $12.71+ via The Content House.

Washington D.C.

Nice Try Cupid!

This mixer is for those who are “Single AF.”

Celebrate your independence and meet other singles — possibly as jaded as you are — at Wunder Garden for a night of beer pong, music, happy hour specials and games.

While it’s technically an Anti-Valentine’s Day event — who knows? You just might find the connection you’re looking for.

Ticket are free via Wunder Garden.

Miami

Singles Mixer Valentine’s Day! Mingle, Dine, Wine, Karaoke and Dance in Miami Beach

This mixer in Miami is for those seeking a fun-loving connection that might turn into a whirlwind romance. If you’re in the mood to drink, dance, mingle and belt your heart out to someone who caught your eye in the room, this is the place to be tonight!

Pull up at 9beach Latin Lounge on Collins Ave in South Beach for an all-night love-fest extravaganza.

Couples are welcome too!

Tuesday, Feb. 14 | Live Karaoke 6 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Tickets are free, but sales end soon via 9beach.

Chicago

RECESS CRUSH: Valentine’s Day Party

This grade school Valentine’s party-themed mixer is the cutest way to find and make moves on your next crush.

Come enjoy a quirky, lighthearted evening of “cocktails, crafting old school valentines, mingling and games.” There’ll even be a Valentine’s Day Mailbox — IYKYK!

Attendees will be encouraged to “write secret love notes” that the cuties they see at the bar will receive anonymously. Tickets include a two-hour drink package from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. and your ability to participate in the Valentine’s Day games and crafts.

Additional V-Day-themed food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40, but sales end soon via Recess.

Charlotte

The Meet Market: Singles Mixer

If you’re not already hip, The Meet Market claims to be “the #1 Singles Party in Charlotte.”

With over 700 attendees at the last event, this grown and sexy single’s mixer will remind you that there’s plenty of fish in the sea and tons of options out here in these streets.

Attendees will link up at Amnesia Lounge, where their potential matches will have access to three bars, an indoor lounge, a large heated outdoor patio and two DJ booths cranking out all the vibes.

The event suggests you “dress like you are trying to get chose… Cute and Chic!”

Early arrival is highly recommended.

Saturday, Feb. 18 | 9 p.m.

Tickets are $15.00+ via OuteNLove Events.

Atlanta

My Funny Valentine Comedy Jam & Singles Mixer

This unique singles mixer promises a lighthearted night of comedy, music and potential romance.

Head out to Monticello Bistro to see a variety of local, national and open mic comedians, including Henry Coleman “and his funny friends!”

Get there early to score great seats for the comedy show — couples and groups are also welcome to attend.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 | Dinner and Singles Mixer 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Comedy Show 8:30 p.m., DJ Set 10 p.m.

Complimentary entry before 8:30 p.m. with RSVP via ALT Comedy Shows, Laugh Atlanta and Maurice Sims.

Houston

“Ladies Choice” V-Day Weekend Speed Dating for Houston Singles 25-38

This single event has the interests of its women singles at the forefront.

Everyone who steps out to The Brass Tap will meet up to 15 Houston singles over the course of three-minute dates. Women attendees will get to select and submit the male love interests they’re interested in after the speed dating event goes down to avoid any unwanted contact by those who didn’t pass the vibe check.

Ticket holders are also on the guest list for a Stoplight Silent Disco directly after the speed dating event, from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 | 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35 via The Brass Tap.

Los Angeles

Valentine’s Day 30s & 40s Speed Dating

Don’t bother scrolling through dating apps this Cupid’s Day when you can meet grown and sexy singles at LA’s Sunset Rooftop.

“Ladies’ tickets will include one hookah, and gentlemen’s tickets will include one drink,” according to the venue.

Attendees will go on about 20 dates each, all of which run about three minutes long. The venue will share each other’s contact information if two people are a match.

During a one-and-a-half-hour mingling session you’ll get to meet anyone you didn’t chat with during the speed dating portion as s live DJ throws a “silent party.” You’ll also have the opportunity to get more drinks, food and hookah — or have your new boo get it for you.

FYI — the dress code says no hats, sweats or hoodies.

Tickets are $25 via Sunset Rooftop.

