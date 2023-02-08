MadameNoire Featured Video

Autumn Lockwood is set to make history this Sunday as the first Black woman to coach a Super Bowl game.

Lockwood is a sports performance coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and will be present as the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Lockwood joined the Eagles last August following an extensive career in the sports world. The University of Houston employed the history maker as a sports performance coordinator for almost a year and a half, from 2021 to 2022. Lockwood has also worked at East Tennessee State and as an intern for the Atlanta Falcons and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV).

A former soccer player, the University of Arizona alumna’s athletic expertise helps sportsmen do their best on the field.

“Seeing their transformations, being a part of their stories, having an impact on them… Having athletes develop into their own greatness and being a part of that — you can’t ask for anything better than that,” Lockwood said on RebZone Sports Show in 2017.

The love of football runs deep in Lockwood according to her father, former UNLV cornerbacks coach David Lockwood.

The father-daughter duo worked together for the UNLV football program when Lockwood was interning.

“From day one she [came] home from the hospital, after about a week or so, she was at the football games,” David recalled in the same interview.

Autumn Lockwood’s presence at this year’s Super Bowl makes her the fourth woman to ever coach at the annual championship game.

Kickoff at Super Bowl LVII goes down Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m. MST, 6:30 p.m. ET. Keep up to date with Lockwood and her work with the Eagles via Instagram.

