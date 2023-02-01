MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna is getting in shape for her big Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance. The “Umbrella” hitmaker will make her long awaited return to the spotlight Feb. 12, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles compete for the Super Bowl title. Sources close to the Bajan Beauty say she has been working around the clock to prepare for her big debut.

“She is ready for the Super Bowl,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is rehearsing right now. She’s very excited, ready and focused.”

“She can’t wait to kill it,” the source added.

Outside of music, Rihanna, 34, has been focused on her ultimate role as a new mom.

“Last year was the most amazing year for her. She took a long break to focus on her baby boy,” the tipster said of the singer’s motherhood journey. “She is obsessed with him and feels fortunate that she has been able to slow down and just be a mom.”

Rihanna is kicking off 2023 with a bang. Earlier this week, the Fenty Beauty CEO filed a trade mark for Fenty Kids, teasing a potential venture into the children’s clothing industry. She also snagged an Oscar nomination for co-writing “Lift Me Up,” her popular R&B ballad that appears on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the singer’s longtime boo A$AP Rocky gushed about the star’s return to music and her commitment to excellence.

“I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there,” the rapper said. “It’s just incredible.”

Rocky, 34, continued:

“The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Rihanna’s buzzing Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show will mark her first public performance since the 2018 Grammys. We’re just counting down the days until she hits the stage. Do you think she’ll debut some new music? Tell us in the comments section.

