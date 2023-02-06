MadameNoire Featured Video

Human beings are social creatures – it’s in our DNA. Part of it has to do with mental health. We don’t feel as happy when we’re socially isolated. But another part of it is rooted in our survival. Hundreds of years ago, we had to live in packs in order to survive. Of course, today, we aren’t as worried about fighting off the elements or four-legged predators, so some people prefer living alone. In fact, 29 percent of U.S. households are one-person homes, says the U.S. Census.

For the most part, it’s safe to live alone. However, in the event of medical or other types of emergencies, living alone poses some risks. The CDC states that living alone increases the risk of premature death by all causes. This doesn’t mean that you have to give up your peaceful solo existence and take in a roommate. But, if you do live alone, there are important safety precautions to take to improve your chances in an emergency situation.

Wear A Medical Alert Device

No matter your age, if you live alone, you could benefit from having a medical alert device. Most packages include a pendant that you wear, along with a wall button you install in your home.

In the event of a medical emergency, you might not be able to get to your phone in time, or be able to operate a phone. And if you live alone, there might not be someone else around to call for help. When you press the button on your medical pendant or wall, emergency authorities will be alerted to the fact that you need help at your location.

In a survey reported on Forbes, 86 percent of respondents who wear medical devices said their device has saved them at least once.