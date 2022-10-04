MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé’s latest campaign with luxury brand Tiffany & Co. is serving Renaissance realness.

The “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign serves as a celebration of “custom creations and Tiffany’s most iconic jewelry collections.”

Even more enticing for the Beyhive, the campaign provides visuals for the song “Summer Renaissance,” the final track on Beyoncé’s 2022 smash album, Renaissance.

Grammy Award-winning director Mark Romanek shot the minute long short film for the high-end brand.

Tiffany’s detailed in a press release that the advertisement was inspired by the “upbeat celebration of individuality, joy and self-expression,” during “the iconic Studio 54-era of New York City.”

Featuring Beyoncé as the woman at the center of the stage and dancefloor, the film evokes the fun and whirlwind “escapism” of 1970s club culture.

Marni Senofonte and Patti Wilson were the stylists behind the singer’s luxe look.

Beyoncé’s hand donned “a Tiffany® Setting engagement ring in platinum with an internally flawless, round brilliant diamond of over 10 carats.”

On her neck, the singer adorned a HardWear necklace that will be available for purchase via the luxury retailer.

The latter piece of jewelry was specifically designed for the “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign — and viewers see both pieces on full display during a closeup of Beyoncé at the end of the short film.

Tiffany’s detailed that the other stunning and blinged-out jewelry Beyoncé wore was created by iconic designer Jean Schlumberger.

More About Beyoncé’s Tiffany’s Campaign: “Lose Yourself in Love”

The diverse casting and representation — including 90 dancers — nods to Tiffany’s “support of underrepresented communities.”

The luxury brand’s continued partnership with Beyoncé and Jay-Z includes the recently launched social impact platform, Tiffany Atrium.

With ties to BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation, the Tiffany Atrium aims to advance “opportunities for historically underrepresented communities in the fine jewelry and creative fields.”

Watch the short film below.

