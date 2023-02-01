MadameNoire Featured Video

NeNe Leakes wants the internet to know her son Brentt is not gay, to her knowledge.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her son’s sexuality after Brentt posted a TikTok Jan. 28 that made online users think the 23-year-old came out of the closet.

In the clip, Brentt threw a piece of trash at a wastebasket with a seemingly intentional bad aim. Text on the screen of the clip reads, “If I miss I’m gay.”

Directly after his shot missed the basket, the 23-year-old looked into the camera and gave a sassy snap.

NeNe Leakes Addresses Son Brentt’s Sexuality

While guest hosting The Breakfast Club Jan. 30, NeNe said Brentt is not gay to her “knowledge.”

“He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok video thing,'” NeNe recalled. “And I said, ‘It’s okay if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ And he was like, ‘Okay. I’m not gay, mom.'”

“I don’t need to ask him, ‘Are you gay?’ That doesn’t make any sense,” the mother of two added. “What I like to say to people is — your happiness is the most important thing right? So, whatever makes you happy. If my son today says he’s gay, I’m 100 percent okay with it… Your happiness is the most important thing, that’s just how I see it.”

In addition to people speculating about his sexuality, online users have wished Brentt well on his health journey.

The 23-year-old posted a photo of himself in a red tracksuit and Celine headband earlier this month with a caption celebrating his 100-pound weight loss.

Brentt’s significant slim down followed his sudden stroke and heart failure last September.

NeNe shared that Brentt made “some improvement” when updating fans on his health in October.

