Nene Leakes’ youngest son, Brentt, has undergone a remarkable weight-loss transformation. The 23 year old took to social media to share his new look after shedding 100 pounds upon recovering from his stroke in September of last year, People reports.

The Instagram post also showcased before and after photos of his significant weight-loss, with the caption including the advice for his followers to “Focus on you until the focus is you.”

Not only did Brent suffer from a rare stroke given his youth, but also heart failure. Much to the relief of his mother, Nene shared updates of Brentt’s rehabilitation process, including him regaining the ability to walk and speak, weeks after news broke of the “scary” health incident.

Leakes believes COVID played a big role in Brentt’s health

The reality television star shared how COVID, specifically the Delta variant, might have played a role in how these health problems escalated, according to Page Six. Various concerns, including obesity, HIV, and heavy drug use, had to be ruled out through testing.

Leakes expressed: “We are still trying to figure it out, because if we knew the cause then obviously they could treat the cause.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also shared to social media that “God Be the Glory” for her son’s great improvements over the stint of his recovery period.

Within the past two years, Leakes has been through tumultuous changes with her family, as her on and off husband of over a decade, Gregg, died of cancer complications in September 2021. They were both the parents of Brentt, and also were featured on Real Housewives of Atlanta during her time on the show.

It’s clear that Brentt, in the latest photos showing him in a red sweat suit and Celine headband, is in better spirits given the health scare. With his birthday approaching in February, Brentt seems to be on the right track to have optimal health in his 24th year.