Rickey Smiley’s eldest child, comedian and actor Brandon Smiley, has passed away.

Rickey shared the news of his son’s passing on Jan. 29 through a video on the radio host’s Instagram feed.

“I just had bad news this morning. I’m on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family,” Rickey told his followers. “My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning.”

The radio host shared that he is “okay,” but encouraged prayers for Brandon’s loved ones.

Rickey didn’t share the 32-year-old’s cause of death.

In addition to his father, Brandon is survived by his daughter, Storm, 3, his mother, Brenda, and his siblings, Malik, 21, D’Essence, 25, Taylor, 22, and Aaryn, 21.

Brandon Smiley’s Passing

Rickey received condolences in the comment section of his post. Some celebrities who shared heartfelt and thoughtful messages included Taraji P. Henson, Yandy Smith, Mike Epps, Cee Lo Green and Bill Bellamy.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss wrote, “Oh no! I’m so sorry for your loss. I love you & Im praying for you ❤️!”

“I love you brother. ALL my thoughts & prayers for you & your tribe 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” added actor Omari Hardwick.

Rickey also honored Brandon by sharing photos and clips on Twitter.

In one video, Brandon tells his father, “When you a daddy, you a daddy for life.”

“I’m a daddy’s boy, I ain’t gon’ front. When I get sick or when I got a problem, this is what I run to,” Brandon added before panning the camera at Rickey.

Jan. 30, Rickey shared a message that reads, “Never in my life I’ve felt this kind of pain and grief… I don’t see how people survive this.”

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show remembered Brandon as “a comedian in his own right” who also starred in the TV One reality show Rickey Smiley For Real.

