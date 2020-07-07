“I’m Terrified:” Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Won’t Be Able To Walk For A While After Being Shot In The Leg

Yesterday we reported the sad news that Rickey Smiley’s daughter Aaryn Smiley was shot in Houston, Texas, Sunday night after getting caught in the crossfire of what appears to be an incident of road rage that left three additional victims hurt. While Rickey told his audience his daughter was okay at the time of the morning show broadcast Monday morning, last night the 19-year-old shared she could have easily lost her life in the shooting.

Taking to Twitter, Aaryn explained that she was hit in the leg by a hollow tip bullet and narrowly escaped death when another bullet failed to penetrate the metal frame of her car and strike her in the head.

“I could’ve lost my life yesterday,” she wrote. “If it was another hollow tip bullet and the metal didn’t stop it from coming into the car where my head was I would be dead.”

Gary Hanes, the Entertainment Reporter for The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, who considers Aaryn like his own daughter, shared a graphic photo she sent him of her bloody vehicle on which she wrote, “This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me. I won’t be out of the hospital for a while nor will I be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage.”

As scary as these moments would be under normal circumstances, having to recover alone due to Covid-19 hospital restrictions has left Aaryn even more terrified. In additional photos she sent her father, Aaryn wrote, “Scariest part of all this is the fact that I’m alone. They won’t let me see my parents or let anyone come in because of Covid. I’m terrified.”

Last night, Rickey Smiley thanked the Houston Police Department for allowing his family to wait in what appears to be a park on the hospital premises where his daughter has been admitted. The comedian flew to Dallas, Texas, yesterday, and then drove on to Houston to be with his daughter, even if from a distance. Prior to take off he shared updates about his daughter’s surgery and confirmed that she made it out of her operation okay.

The other three victims of the shooting are expected to survive their injuries as well.