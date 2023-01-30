MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna might be venturing into the children’s clothing industry, another move that will further expand her billion-dollar Fenty empire.

According to High Snobiety, on Jan. 20, the 34-year-old singer filed a trademark for “Fenty Kids,” teasing a potential children’s line.

Clothing, swimwear and footwear were some of the items listed under the filing. Childcare essentials like diapers and bibs were also mentioned in the document.

Now, it’s important to note that trademarks are typically used to protect a company or brand’s name against infringement, so, it might be too early to confirm whether “Fenty Kids” will actually launch. But it’s a genius idea, given the singer’s entrance into motherhood last year.

In late May, Rihanna welcomed an adorable son with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Throughout her pregnancy, the nine-time Grammy-winner sported serious style, showing up to red-carpet events in dazzling ensembles with her belly bump on full display.

We wouldn’t be surprised if she dropped a maternity line for expectant moms in the near future. But one thing is for sure. Rihanna has been working around the clock to secure her legacy.

Rihanna filed a trademark for Fenty Hair last year

In July 2022, the “Umbrella” hitmaker filed a trademark for “Fenty Hair.” The brand could offer items such as hair accessories, wigs, extensions and hot combs, according to Hello Beautiful.

After a six-year hiatus from music, Rihanna made her return in October with “Lift Me Up,” a soft, crooning R&B ballad that was featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

She’ll also be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Feb. 12. Some fans believe that the Barbados native will premiere new music during her highly anticipated performance.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

