Couples’ chemistry is one of the hardest things to get right. You’ll spend years looking for “the one,” and then once you find that person, you’ll go through it all again looking for another couple you vibe with. Having great couple friends makes a relationship easier. You don’t have to choose between spending time with your friend or your partner – everybody can get together for double dates.

But it only works if all four parties like each other, in every direction. That means you have to like your friend’s partner, they have to like you, both your friend and their partner have to like your partner, and your partner has to like both of them. Yikes. Is anyone else dizzy?

Finding that magical foursome chemistry is rare – very rare. In most cases, two people in that foursome won’t jive and it blows up the whole dynamic. So, what do you do when it’s your partner who doesn’t like your best friend’s partner? You can’t force a friendship. If you want to avoid double date drama, you just have to practice amazing diplomacy.

Do Not Force It

Do not try to convince your partner that they like your friend’s partner. Your partner knows who they like and don’t like. And if you’re being honest with yourself, you can probably even see why they’re not nuts about your BFF’s partner. Plus, you wouldn’t want your significant other to force you to hang out with one of their buddy’s SOs if you didn’t like them. Accept the situation, so you can move on to solutions mode.