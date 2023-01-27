MadameNoire Featured Video

Nipsey Hussle’s family has a trial date set to iron out the guardianship and custody details of the late rapper’s 14-year-old daughter.

Almost four years after Nipsey’s passing, the “Hussle & Motivate” rapper’s family and his ex Tanisha Foster haven’t reached a custody agreement.

A Los Angeles Court Superior Judge has set a trial date for April 27, according to legal documents obtained by Radar Online.

Nipsey’s brother, Sam Asghedom, became the child’s legal guardian shortly after the rapper’s murder in 2019. Ashghedom is also responsible for the performer’s estate.

Foster filed a request in November 2022 asking courts to dissolve Asghedom’s guardianship.

A legal filing on behalf of the Asghedom family outlined an alleged incident where Foster assaulted someone in front of her and Nipsey’s child.

“Obviously, the behavior summarized herein endangered [the child]’s well-being, but such behavior also makes Ms. Foster wholly unfit to act as guardian of the estate, and be able to manage [the child]’s inheritance expected to exceed two million dollars ($2,000,000),” the family’s filing claimed.

The Asghedoms also alleged Foster has a history of substance abuse. Foster denies all the claims painting her as an unfit parent.

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as [the child]’s parent,” she argued in court documents. “There is no longer any need for guardianship. [The child] routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

Hopefully, the two parties can come to an amicable agreement prioritizing the child’s best interests.

