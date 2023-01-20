Leday’s night started out normal. Around midnight, she and her friends went down to the billiards hall to attend a private party, the same event that Takeoff and his uncle Quavo attended. According to Leday, people were enjoying themselves and having fun, but towards the end of the event, things took a turn for the worst.

As the party began to wind down around 2:30 a.m., Leday said she “knew something was wrong” when Quavo became upset during a dice game. At first, she thought it was just friendly banter, but when the argument began to escalate, she took off running. That’s when several shots were fired outside of the venue.

During the chaotic shooting, Leday was shot in the back of the head. When the bullet struck her, Leday fell to the ground after she felt a stinging sensation. Miraculously, she was able to muscle up enough strength to get to her friend’s car. Together, they quickly rushed to a nearby hospital.

Leday suffered from a seizure and fell into a coma. Thankfully, she woke up the next day to see her family smiling at her bedside.