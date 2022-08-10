MadameNoire Featured Video

Nipsey Hussle and his impact are still being celebrated and remembered over three years after the rapper’s unexpected murder in Los Angeles.

A new K-Line metro station serving Hyde Park and located in Nipsey Hussle Square has been dedicated to the rapper, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The metro station is one of eight stops along some of the oldest communities in Los Angeles and Inglewood, as per the outlet.

“From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people,” said Los Angeles Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson of the station. “Everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it.”

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed at the age of 33 on March 31, 2019.

Eric Holder was convicted of first-degree murder on July 6 for shooting down the beloved rapper and community activist outside a clothing store Nipsey owned in the neighborhood he grew up in, Crenshaw.

Nipsey was shot at least ten times.

Holder was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder in May 2019, according to The Root.

Nipsey’s longtime love, actress Lauren London, reflected on the bond she and the rapper shared during a recent appearance on Angie Martinez’s In Real Life (IRL) podcast.

“We had pure love, but that does not mean that our egos did not get attached in aspects of our relationship,” London told Martinez. “But we definitely had pure love, always good intention.”

