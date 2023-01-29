MadameNoire Featured Video

Travis Scott is giving with open arms! The “Sicko Mode” rapper has yet again opened the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund for Historical Black College and University students in need of additional resources to receive their diploma. The scholarship, which was first enacted in 2022, is specifically to aid students in their final year, as reported by BlackNews.com.

Scott facilitates the execution of the scholarship fund with his family, many of whom are proud HBCU graduates. The fund’s naming takes direct inspiration from Scott’s grandfather, a graduate of Prairie View A&M and former dean at the graduate school. This legacy of enrollment at HBCUs continued on with the Webster family, as both of the Latin Grammy winner’s siblings also attended such institutions.

The scholarship awarded $1 million to seniors from all 38 active HBCUs in increments of $10,000 to pay off their balances in order to complete their matriculation. Scott said the scholarship is to eliminate financial burdens for recipients, stating:

“money should not be a barrier for students to dream big.” according to its website, Students with GPAs at or above a 3.5 are eligible to receive the reward, with a direct quote from Scott that he believes “there is a power in education.”

Beyond Scott’s personal contribution to the fund, his nonprofit, the Cactus Jack Foundation, partnered with his hometown’s Astros Foundation to host an HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic to help garner funding for the scholarship. As this is the second year of the scholarship application process, students everywhere in need of help to complete their HBCU education are encouraged to apply to potentially receive a life-changing check from the Astroworld artist.

The Houston native, who recently welcomed a son Aire with Kylie Jenner in February, has been slowly reemerging after the Astroworld Tragedy in 2021. Scott has dedicated his time out of the limelight to service towards his community, and this scholarship fund intends to help 100 more students in the class of 2023 fulfill their educational goals.

