LYS Beauty’s newest lip products will help you “Speak Love” just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The black-owned makeup brand will launch two new lip products Jan. 31 — the Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick, $20, and Speak Love Smooth Glide Lip Pencil, $15.

The Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick is a “weightless” cream-to-powder formula, according to a press release. The product comes in seven full-coverage shades, including a classic red (Rich AF), a nude (Moody) and a berry rose (Optimistic).

LYS formulated the lipsticks with chia seed oil and hyaluronic acid to keep lips moisturized and smoochable.

The Speak Love Smooth Glide Lip Pencil has “a creamy matte finish” and will also be offered in seven shades. In addition to lining and defining, this product preps and primes the lips for softness with its formula’s castor oil and Candelilla.

The Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick and The Speak Love Smooth Glide Lip Pencil promise to reduce the need for reapplications. LYS formulated the “long-lasting” products to provide high-impact color that stays on the lips all day or night.

LYS Beauty Expands The Speak Love Collection

The makeup brand’s latest innovations can pair with the brand’s Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil for a hydrating, high-shine finish.

LYS is the first Black-owned clean makeup brand to sell at Sephora, beginning in February 2021.

Tisha Thompson founded the brand in 2017 to provide clean beauty marketed toward Black women in the beauty space.

LYS products are cruelty-free, vegan, talc-free, fragrance-free and SLS-free.

“It’s not only about what you put in the products but what you don’t put in the products,” said Thompson in a 2021 press meeting.

Shop the brand on LYSBeauty.com or Sephora.com

