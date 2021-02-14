MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s great to see so many Black women helming cosmetic lines these days. Perhaps they’re getting into it because of a long love of doing good makeup, a strong base of supporters asking for products, or because it’s simply good business. For Tisha Thompson, founder of LYS Beauty, she saw an important need missing in makeup and decided to fill it: clean beauty marketed towards Black women.

Thompson is a 15-year clean beauty expert. She started as an MUA while simultaneously working as an accountant. When she noticed a lack of diversity in not only the representation but types of products distributed in the clean beauty space, which for clarification, is about goods that are made mindfully, without toxic ingredients, she wanted to change things. Thompson believes that because of that lack, Black women tend to be exposed to products that aren’t the best for their skin or overall health. But you go with what you have the easiest time accessing. She experienced this when products on the market would break her skin out or not have an assortment of colors available to fit the breadth of Black women’s skin tones.

“I would find myself not really feeling represented,” she says during the LYS Beauty virtual launch event earlier this month. “I made it my personal mission to make sure I incorporated more diversity.”

The concept for LYS Beauty started in 2017 and launched in 2019 with the sole mission of being to provide access to all to affordable but quality products. Everything in the line is under $30 and is made with natural ingredients, including avocado oils, green tea extracts, chia seed oil and more. Nothing gross, but rather, plant-based elements.

“It’s not only about what you put in the products but what you don’t put in the products,” she says.

The end result is a wide range of products that cater to the concerns of Black women’s skin, including hyperpigmentation, acne-prone skin and dryness, while making you look like the stunner you are and simultaneously protecting your skin and the planet (packaging is sustainable!).

Check out a few must-have products from the new line, launching on LYSBeauty.com today (Feb. 14) and on Sephora.com on Feb. 19.

Thompson labeled her foundation “the hero” of her line. It comes in 35 shades and focuses on all the undertones out there. The look you can expect with the foundation is a light-to-medium coverage with a natural skin finish. And let’s talk about those ingredients! There’s Ashwagandha, which helps with skin stress and fine lines. There’s hyaluronic acid to offer intense hydration. Turmeric is present to brighten and even the skin tone, and avocado oil rounds things out to help the skin retain its moisture.