MadameNoire Featured Video

Over 7,000 people have signed a petition to get the Princess of R&B, Aaliyah, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fan Albert Tsibu created the petition to get enough signatures to reach “decision makers” who can get Aaliyah recognized amongst other musical legends.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘ICONIC’ Apparel Line Drops On Aaliyah’s 43rd Birthday”

Tsibu started through Change.org in May 2022, according to NME.

The upload’s comment section fosters a community of Aaliyah fans and donators. Both praise the late singer for her contributions to music and entertainment.

Aaliyah Petition To Get Her inducted In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Tsibu highlighted the longstanding impact of Aaliyah’s career on today’s entertainment landscape.

The fan’s petition is making waves on the internet more than 20 years after the performer’s tragic death.

“Aaliyah’s presence and influence is still being felt throughout the world of music, fashion, film and pop culture. As Aaliyah once stated in her 2001 episode of MTV Diary, she wanted to be remembered as a full-on entertainer and someone who did it all,” Tsibu noted.

RELATED CONTENT: “Issa Rae Pays Tribute To Aaliyah With ‘Queen of the Damned’ Outfit Recreation”

Many artists have sampled or collaborated with Aaliyah in recent years, and the late performer’s posthumous album Unstoppable has yet to be released.

“Aaliyah being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame would not only be fitting for a musical legend. [It would also be] well-deserved for someone who is still influencing a new generation of artists and musicians with her innovative body of work [which] stands the test of time to this very day,” penned Tsibu.

Learn more about the petition to get Aaliyah inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame via Change.org.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Turn My Music Up’: Missy Elliott Shares The Story Behind Recording Aaliyah’s Hit’ 4 Page Letter'”