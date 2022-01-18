MadameNoire Featured Video

A wearable art collection was created in honor of Aaliyah and shared via Instagram on her birthday. The collection is a collaboration between the singer’s estate and photographer Eric Johnson. The apparel line consists of “ICONIC” images of Aaliyah.

“We initially decided to create wearable art over selling prints because we felt this would be something we could share with a younger audience who may not be art collectors” Johnson captioned.“When you look around you see Aaliyah’s inspiration over the current youth culture everywhere.”

The inspiration Johnson speaks of rang true as many anticipated accessAaliyah’s music became available to the masses in August 2021.

Aaliyah’s family paid homage through a loving birthday tribute on Instagram, as well. The late R&B singer would have turned 43-years-old on Jan. 16. The most endearing post was an audio video of a flower arrangement with the opera song “Ave Maria” playing in the background. The caption from the “ICONIC” singer’s parents and brother “Ra” expressed how much she is missed:

Since her passing, over 20 years ago, her family, fans and friends have kept “Babygirl’s,” memory alive. Over on Twitter, Missy Elliot, the singer’s friend and musical collaborator, tweeted a heart felt tribute as well:

Aliyah’s music continues to hold a special place in the hearts and minds of many. The “4 Page Letter” songstress passed away in a plane crash in 2011, after completing the video shoot for “Rock the Boat,” the first single off her third, self titled, album Aaliyah.

The initial release of Aaliyah’s sophomore album One in a Million debuted at number 20 on Billboard, peaking at the number 18 slot. After its conspicuous absence from streaming services, One In A Million was rereleased in 2021. According to The Source “the re-release has hit the top of numerous charts. The album sits at #1 catalog and digital, #2 on the independent charts, and debut at #10 on the Billboard 200.” These numbers exhibit the public’s desire to hear and exalt Aaliyah’s artistry even more than in the past.

Fans across decades await Aaliyah’s posthumous album due out January 2022. In an interview with Rolling Stone, music producer Dallas Austin said “Aaliyah’s presence in the industry was felt by everyone who had an opportunity to know her personally or anyone who simply witnessed her artistry.”

From the looks of trending social media, Dallas Austin’s statement couldn’t be more true.