MadameNoire Featured Video

La La Anthony said she doesn’t think people aspire to marriage goals anymore during a recent hosting gig on The Breakfast Club.

“I feel like, currently, marriage is not a goal for people. I don’t hear people who aren’t married saying, ‘I wanna get married. Before, that was a goal — before social media and just the way people interact now,” La La said.

The actress explained that people still want to be in relationships and meet romantic partners. She highlighted that attitudes toward marriage may have changed because people realized tying the knot doesn’t equate to a successful relationship.

“Most people — I’m not saying all — most married people that I know are miserable and not happy and don’t want to be married. They would prefer to be single,” La La expressed.

The actress noted that while divorce rates are decreasing, fewer people getting married plays a significant factor.

RELATED CONTENT: “Yung Miami Reminds The Game And Us, ‘I’m Single Boo,’ In Case We Forgot”

La La Anthony On The Dating Scene

La La jokingly told paparazzi that her dating prospects are slim at the start of 2023.

The actress replied, “Age ain’t nothing but a number,” when TMZ asked what age bracket she’d consider romantically entertaining.

“I prefer whoever is for me. Whoever God says is for me, I’m good with,” she told the outlet.

La La filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony in June 2021, ending over a decade of marriage.

The actress shared that her teenage son is very protective of her during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

La La admitted that her son is pretty involved in her love life and even asks to check her phone.

See the clip below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “La La Anthony Dishes On The Singer’ Obsessed With Skincare’ Who Inspired Her Beauty Routine”