La La Anthony believes beauty is more than just skin deep. The entrepreneur recently revealed that Kelly Rowland is the one who’s encouraged her to tackle her beauty routine from a holistic perspective.

“She’s obsessed with skincare and making sure all of us take care of our skin and our bodies. She’s always sending tips on what to do. So if you’re friends with her, she’s going to make sure your skin is on point – no matter what,” Anthony said, praising Rowland. “She’s all about taking care of yourself and doing things to continue to nourish mind, body and soul. So when I have questions or need advice when it comes to those things, she’s definitely who I call.”

The Inala haircare founder emphasized that thanks to the singer-songwriter’s beauty advice, she’s “more conscious” of taking care of her skin and “doing a daily and nightly routine.”

“You only get one face — you don’t want to mess it up!” Anthony remarked. “You want to look your best so you can feel your best, whatever that is.”

“It’s important to take care of yourself so that you can perform in whatever you’re doing at the highest level,” she added.

The entrepreneur discussed her approach to skincare and beauty during a recent chat with PEOPLE as she did press for her cameo in Old Spice’s latest “Men Can Have Skin Too” campaign, which launched in 2019.

Anthony stars in the lighthearted advertisement alongside black-ish’s Deon Cole and A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Gabrielle Dennis.

La La Anthony On Encouraging Her Son To Embrace Good Hygiene As Self Care

“I have a 15-year-old son so hygiene – deodorant, skincare, taking care of yourself – is a big priority in my household,” the mother of one explained. “And I’ve always been a fan of Old Spice so when I got the opportunity to be a part of the campaign, I definitely wanted to jump on board. And [Kiyan’s] found something that he really likes to use and loves how it makes him feel.”

