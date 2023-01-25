MadameNoire Featured Video

If there’s one thing we all know to be true about Chrissy Teigen, it’s that she’s going to be transparent with her fan base.

The mother of now three children shared to Instagram her donning a stained black slip dress and cardigan with the caption, “omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyoncé performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special.”

According to Buzzfeed News, fans immediately noticed Teigen’s outfit had splatters of what was rightfully assumed to be breastmilk, given Teigen recently had her third child via c-section. In a wave of support, fans remarked how brave and “authentic” the Cravings author was for sharing the photo despite its stains, stating it is a less glamorous but very real part of motherhood that isn’t publicly discussed often.

Moms everywhere flooded the comments section under the post to praise Teigen’s vulnerability with the postpartum stage, normalizing how “leaking through everything” is a part of the process.

Chrissy Teigen Has Never Been Shy About Her Reproductive Journey

After stating she had suffered from a miscarriage in October 2020, Teigen later revealed that it was actually a medical abortion “to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance.” However, the former model’s pregnancy journey was far from over, having announced she was expecting another child two years later.

Through her openness about her story, Teigen has emerged as a longtime advocate for destigmatizing reproductive issues, and has been vocal about her fertility struggles. She and her husband, EGOT winner John Legend, have been open about the birth of their children. Both their first daughter and son with the help of IVF treatment.

The couples most recent addition is a baby girl named Esti, completing their family of five. And Teigen appears to be taking the highs and lows of motherhood in stride.

