John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have welcomed their fourth child. During a concert Jan. 13, Legend announced to a small crowd that Teigen had “the little baby this morning.” He said since their baby’s arrival, he hasn’t gotten much rest but he “feels energized” and has spending “a lot of time” at the hospital, People reported. Legend didn’t reveal if their newborn was a boy or girl.

Teigen announced her pregnancy in August 2022 via Instagram. She shared that she had been going through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles and shared the good news with a mirror selfie of her baby bump.

The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!

Teigen was transparent about her IVF journey and said one of the side effects is bloating. She addressed that particular side effect because people kept asking her if she was pregnant.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b**** so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” she wrote on social media.

Teigen and Legend already have two children, Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. They suffered a terrible loss of their third child, Jack, in 2020 due to partial placenta abruption.