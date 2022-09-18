MadameNoire Featured Video

In 2020, Chrissy Teigen wrote a heartbreaking essay about losing her son, Jack, when she was 20 weeks pregnant. This loss was due to partial placenta abruption. She recently revealed that this wasn’t an abortion though. It was a “life-saving” abortion.

While speaking at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, she said had to accept what was happening midway through her pregnancy and that her life was in jeopardy.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen said.

The model said that she didn’t realize it was an abortion until her husband John Legend pointed it out after the Roe vs. Wade reversal earlier this year.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

The mother of two said she was shocked that she didn’t realize that what she experienced actually wasn’t a miscarriage.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” Teigen continued. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

Teigen and Legend are now expecting their fourth child. They are already parents to their son Miles and their daughter Luna.