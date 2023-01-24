MadameNoire Featured Video

The beloved candy company M&M’s will be replacing their cartoon “spokecandies” with a famous celebrity. On Jan. 23, the company announced that actress and former Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph will be stepping into represent the brand as their new spokesperson, according to NBC News.

In a statement posted to Twitter, M&M’s said they wanted to take an “indefinite pause” from using their popular candy-coated mascots due to outrage that sparked last year following the company’s decision to revamp their classic characters with an “inclusive” look.

“We definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it– even a candy’s shoes can be polarazing,” the brand said.

Rudolph, 50, will make her debut as M&M’s spokeswoman during the Super Bowl Feb. 12.

“I’m thrilled to be working with M&M’s,” the Bridesmaids star told TODAY.com. “I am a lifelong lover of the candy and I feel like it’s such an honor to be asked to be part of such a legendary brand’s campaign.”

This isn’t the first time that M&M’s has worked with a big celeb. Last year, Lil Nas X signed a branding deal with the company to help bolster their new products and initiatives, according to Cassius Life.

M&M’s sparks criticism after giving their mascots a “modern” look

Last year, M&M unveiled a new “fresh” and “modern” look for their tri-colored mascots. The Green M&M’s go-go boots were tossed out for “cool” and “laid-back sneakers.” The company also made an update to the Brown M&M, by lowering her heels to create “sensible pumps.” The company said they wanted to create characters that were more inclusive and expressive. But across social media, fans criticized and mocked the company for the move.

The change even prompted right-wing outlets like Fox News to sound off. Controversial pundit Tucker Carlson slammed the company for creating what he referred to as “woke candies.”

“The green M&M got her boots back, but apparently is now a lesbian, maybe? And there’s also a plus-sized, obese purple M&M, so we’re gonna cover that, of course,” the Fox News anchor joked live on air.

Carlson, who seems to get mad at everything these days, also took issue with M&M’s Flip the Status Quo campaign, an initiative that raised money to support women in creative industries. As part of the campaign, the company created limited edition candy bags with three female “spokecandies.”

