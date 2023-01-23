MadameNoire Featured Video

Aisha “Pinky” Cole’s bustling fast food chain Slutty Vegan is making another big-money move. The Baltimore-bred entrepreneur is gearing up to open another Slutty Vegan location, this time, in Columbus, Georgia. According to Veg News, this forthcoming restaurant will be the home of the company’s first drive-thru flag.

Set to open in late 2023, Slutty Vegan’s new drive-thru outpost will still offer the same popular menu options, like the salacious and delicious Sloppy Toppy, a plant-based patty loaded with jalapenos, vegan cheese and caramelized onions. There’s also the Chik’n Head, an “incogmeato” plant-based chicken breast slathered with buffalo sauce, pickles and coleslaw.

In December, Slutty Vegan’s Twitter account teased the new drive-thru location by showing fans a 3D rendering of the store. Fans flooded the comment section with excitement.

“Aye! I’m coming with a full tank of gas! I know that line finna be looooong,” wrote one Twitter user, while another person commented:

“Nicely done! I look forward to seeing you guys expand to more regions. I know these things take time. All the best to you in 2023!”

The forthcoming drive-thru will further expand Slutty Vegan’s booming empire, which has been growing rapidly over the last year. The buzzing burger chain has locations in Athens, Birmingham and Brooklyn. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would be opening the doors of its new location in Washington, D.C.

Slutty Vegan’s story Founded in 2018, Cole’s popular fast-food chain started out of a small shared kitchen as an Instagram-based delivery service in Atlanta. With hard work and sweat equity, Cole mustered up enough cash to invest $10,000 into her own food truck. By 2019, the company opened up its first brick in mortar shop and has since generated over $100 million in business. During a 2021 interview with HelloBeautiful, Cole said she hoped to “reinvent vegan food culture where vegans and meat-eaters can break free from kale and quinoa salads and enjoy creative takes on plant-based burgers, sandwiches, and meals.” “If we can get people to try vegan options, I believe we are taking a step in the right direction,” she continued. “Beyond the food, Slutty Vegan is the ultimate vibe. We want it to feel like you’re at a party when you’re standing in our line. That energy is something we cherish, and we provide an experience for every customer. Everyone is welcome whether they’re a lifelong vegan, a flexitarian, or a full-time carnivore. We want regulars and first-timers (virgins!) alike to embrace Slutty Vegan. “We’re not here to pressure anyone to commit to a vegan diet; we want to show them that eating plant-based doesn’t have to be boring or unappealing,” she added. Pinky Cole has been busy giving back to the community, too

Outside of the company, Cole has been working just as hard to give communities of color a chance to build entrepreneurial skills and generate wealth.

Last year, the 35-year-old business titan paid a visit to her alma mater, CAU, where she gifted students LLCs. She also recently spearheaded Square 1: The Life Experience, an initiative that will provide life insurance to 25,000 Black men by December 2023.

Earlier this month, Cole was nominated for an NAACP award under the Outstanding Literary Work category for her vegan cookbook, Eat Plants, B*tch.