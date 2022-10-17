MadameNoire Featured Video

Even the metaverse could use a dose of Slutty Vegan’s creative approach to living a planted-based lifestyle.

The restaurant chain’s founder, Pinky Cole, has “filed trademark applications to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to operate in the metaverse,” according to Finurah.

The step takes the popularity and demand for Cole’s vegan eateries and opens the door for it to immensely expand its future digital footprint.

The brand’s pivot into the metaverse follows that of more widely established fast food chains, including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Chipotle, Wingstop and Panera Bread.

The metaverse is summarized as a “version of the internet where users can interact using digital avatars in an online space,” according to Business Insider.

Online users can “visit” fast-food restaurant chain locations in the metaverse, share meals with friends there, play games and win rewards that may grant them free food or prizes in the real world.

According to the latter source, the metaverse is increasingly becoming “the latest battleground” for fast food.

“Some experts predict that the metaverse could eventually become a multibillion-dollar business with the potential to disrupt the retail industry,” Business Insider additionally noted.

Pinky Cole’s Vision

Slutty Vegan has seven brick-and-mortar locations nationwide with more to open their doors.

Cole recognizes that her vision for the brand is greater than her desire to be a boss “momtrepreneur.”

The founder discussed her current attitude towards her business on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 16.

An online user asked her, “How are you feeling now having things you manifested come into the physical so beautifully?”

Cole replied: “I feel blessed but I understand now that it’s bigger than just me making it. My manifestation now has so many other stories attached to it. People manifested my dream into the physical like it belonged to them too!”

We’re excited to see what comes next!

