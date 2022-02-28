MadameNoire Featured Video

Jennifer Hudson scored big on Feb. 26, at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards.

The talented multi-hyphenate performer took home the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture Award thanks to her depiction of Aretha Franklin in 2021’s Respect. Her competition was stiff, including Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Halle Berry (Bruised), Tessa Thompson (Passing) and Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie).

Hudson also beat out Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish for one of the night’s most significant wins — the Entertainer of the Year Award.

RELATED CONTENT: “Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform An Impressive Rendition Of ‘Respect’ For Aretha Franklin’s Biopic”

Netflix’s They Harder They Fall won the coveted Outstanding Motion Picture Award during the non-television ceremony. In addition, Regina King bagged the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Award for her role in the western flick.

The NAACP Image Awards gave Issa Rae her flowers. The Insecure star and executive producer landed the night’s Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series Award.

Also, Insecure nabbed the Outstanding Comedy Series Award thanks to the HBO series’ final season, which aired last year.

Will Smith was another of the night’s major winners as well. The actor won in the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture category for his spirited portrayal of Venus and Serena’s father in King Richard.

RELATED CONTENT: “Will Smith Teary-Eyed During SAG Awards Acceptance Speech For ‘King Richard’”

Additionally, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown took home the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Award, while Kevin Hart scored the same award but in the “Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special” category thanks to his hit Netflix series True Story.

Peep other winners from Saturday night’s celebration of entertainment and pop culture down below.

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture:

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Algee Smith, Judas and the Black Messiah

Delroy Lindo, The Harder They Fall

Idris Elba, The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall

Outstanding animated motion picture:

Encanto

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Vivo

Outstanding actor in a comedy series:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Elisha “EJ” Williams, The Wonder Years

Jay Ellis, Insecure

Outstanding drama series:

Queen Sugar

9-1-1

All American

Godfather of Harlem

Pose

Outstanding actress in a drama series:

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special:

Colin in Black & White

Genius: Aretha

Love Life

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special:

Taraji P. Henson, Annie Live!

Betty Gabriel, Clickbait

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Jodie Turner-Smith, Anne Boleyn