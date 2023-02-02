MadameNoire Featured Video

When it comes to having mind-blowing, weak-in-the-knees, feeling like you need to go to confession after types of orgasms, the G-spot has always been exalted as the thing that can get you there. For those wondering, it got its name from a German physician named Ernst Gräfenberg who found it during his dedicated work in researching urethral stimulation (Thanks G-Dog!) If you were to ask 100 women if they’ve ever stimulated their G-spot, you’d get mixed answers. But, some would certainly say “Yes.” Here’s the thing: the medical community claims the G-spot isn’t real.

This study from The Journal of Sexual Medicine explains that researchers (sorry for this next part) dissected female cadavers and found they couldn’t find anything resembling the G-spot. Leave it to a bunch of scientists to explore something as lively as the G-spot in subjects who are, well, not alive.

The nature of that study alone points to a major issue we need to discuss: the G-spot isn’t just a structure but rather a lived experience. And no doctor or scientist call tell you what you’ve experienced in your body. You know what you’ve felt, or haven’t felt, and sometimes it’s not something anyone can see with a microscope or x-ray machine. It’s time to fully understand the G-spot (since clearly, doctors in lab coats are missing the point).

The G-Spot Myth

What you’ve probably heard is that the g-spot is a cluster of highly sensitive nerves inside the vagina, a few inches in on the belly button side. Maybe someone referenced sponge-like tissue. So you started feeling around in there, seeing if you could find a patch of your inner vaginal wall that felt different from the rest. If you found no such wall, it’s because the G-spot is not a cluster of highly sensitive nerves.

The G-spot is not one spot at all, which is why the name is so misleading. According to sex researcher Emily Nagoski, Ph.D., the G-spot is an entire area inside the vaginal canal that includes the vaginal wall, the urethra, spongy area of erectile tissue around the urethra, parts of the internal clitoris – and possibly other areas. The official name for the region is the clitoris-urethra-vagina complex (CUV).