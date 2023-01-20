MadameNoire Featured Video

Tessica Brown is back and now she’s in the kitchen. Brown, known as Gorilla Glue Girl, is now a contestant on Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations. Brown said she decided to participate to get her cooking skills up.

“I want to learn how to cook because my grandma always said, ‘The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.’ I want to learn how to really cook so I can really get me — I want a ring,” she said on the show.

Worst Cooks in America is a culinary boot camp led by Chef Anne Burrell and Chef Darnell Ferguson. Contestants “take on kitchen chaos, food fumbles and culinary confusion of these trending competitors.”

“Worst Cooks is always a fun way to kick off the New Year – and taking these social media stars offline and into the kitchen is hilarious to watch,” Jane Latman, president of Home & Food Content and Streaming for Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “Darnell is the perfect new mentor to join Anne in boot camp – this season delivers laughs, drama and even culinary inspiration.”

Tessica Brown Also Tried To Hone Her Rapping Skills

Brown is competing alongside other folks who have gone viral on social media. Someone is eliminated each week. The winner will walk away with a $25,000 cash prize. Tune in every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.

Besides reality television, Brown also tried to venture into music after going viral. In November 2021, she dropped her single “Ma Hair,” which she wrote, on YouTube.

On the song she rapped, “My hair, it don’t move/Had a problem, I had to use Gorilla Glue just to solve it / I went from silky to solid / Tried to wash it with everything I could think of.”

The track was produced by Phil Valley. She tried to get Nicki Minaj on the track but was rejected, TMZ noted.