Ray J got his “biggest birthday gift” for his 42nd trip around the sun.

The Love & Hip Hop star celebrated his latest birthday Jan. 17 and livestreamed from a large suite in Vegas.

The “One Wish” rapper threw a “kiddie lit” party for his children and their friends in honor of his special day.

Ray J partied it up with the kids and his estranged wife Princess Love in videos posted on his Instagram feed.

The family affair included entertainers dressed up as the Disney children’s characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and more.

Ray J updated his fans more thoroughly in the posts’ captions.

The College Hill: Celebrity Edition star said he’s been living in the Vegas suite for two months and focusing on family.

“Had to get my wife back and start fresh. I love my family!! I fight over and over for life for my family and kids!! I put it all on the line for my children to be happy and safe and close to me 24/7!!!” Ray J said.

Ray J and Princess Love’s tumultuous relationship includes several divorce filings. The couple shares two children, Epik Ray, 3, and Melody Love, 4.

Ray J filed for divorce in October 2021, although his latest posts imply the couple’s split may be halted.

Princess Love wished Ray J happy birthday on Instagram and called him “the best dad in the world.”

“The only thing you wanted for your birthday was to see our kids happy! These are just one of the reasons why we love you!! Happy Birthday,” she penned underneath photos from the kids’ party.

