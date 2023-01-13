MadameNoire Featured Video

August Alsina and La Zu, the man he credited for teaching him about love, have dropped a new track, “2 AM.” On the single, both men are crooning about being up late at night because they can’t get a special someone off their mind. La Zu sang:

Baby let me know what you doing

Tell me who else on your mind?

I ain’t gotta tell you, you already know

That it’s you that is always on mine

I get flashbacks from the last time

I was in your body, it’s divine

This isn’t their first song together. Last summer, they released a song called “Yeah Yeah.”

Alsina and Zu dropped the official video for their single, which you can watch below.





Play



The Internet Thinks August Alsina Came Out When He Introduced La Zu

August Alsina introduced us to La Zu on The Surreal Life. He praised him for showing him what real love looks like.

This experience has taught me love in so many forms and facets. And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.

The internet then thought that Zu was Alsina’s boyfriend and this was his way of coming out. Zu is actually Alsina’s brother, Newsweek reported. In an Instagram video in July 2022, Alsina posted a video of them wishing their mother a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to our MF mama!, he captioned the video. “I’m so proudddd to be Sheila Boy!!!”

Neither of them commented about their relationship further.

