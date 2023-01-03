MadameNoire Featured Video

For many of us, 2022 was all about getting our lick back and living life to the fullest after the weight of the last few years’ stringent COVID restrictions and isolation.

As we begin 2023, our mindsets are honing in on embracing life with all the spirit of last year — just in a more refined way.

Being present in the new year will be a conscious and continued effort to make being in alignment a practice.

Without sounding completely “woo woo,” we hope this year will consist of being in tune with one’s body and surroundings at all times as we remind ourselves to keep our energies in check.

As we pursue the blessings of change, new opportunities and fulfillment, how can we expect that to happen without manifesting a true feeling of oneness in ourselves first? That driving force, the pursuit of presence, is what we hope will keep us focused on the betterment of ourselves in the now.

Never taking even a moment for granted, we won’t be bogged down about the past, or obsessing over the future.

Consistent tiny changes and improvements made on small scales will make us better in the long run — and hopefully more open to attracting the futures we want for ourselves.

Practices like mindfulness, meditation, breathwork and grounding exercises will all help as we work, build, grow, and gather with others for enjoyment and a life worth living.

And in the moments we falter — because, of course, they will come — being present will look like reclaiming our autonomy and calling ourselves back into our state of peace.

You’ll ask yourself, “Why did that trigger me?” and “What’s at the root of what I’m feeling?” instead of “Why did they treat me that way?” or “Why am I feeling stagnant?”

You won’t make yourself feel small or dim your light.

You’ll show up for yourself, take up space and unapologetically be authentic to yourself in each and every moment.

Presence, in addition to the accountability it spawns, will give us the freedom to move forward.

Cheers to 2023.

