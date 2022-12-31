MadameNoire Featured Video

Many think because of the glitz and glam that celebrities have nothing to worry about. Since celebrities have wealth, fame and access to almost everything they want, there’s an assumption that they are happy. This isn’t true, just ask Taraji P. Henson.

During an interview with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast, the Washington, D.C native said she hasn’t been authentically happy in a long time. When she asked her how happy is she, Henson said she doesn’t really know.

“I thought I was happy but the things that I thought – I’m gonna get emotional I don’t want to- the things that I thought was making me happy they don’t they don’t cut it anymore,” she said. “So I’m in a place where what does that look like? And I’m kind of spinning because I don’t know…To be quite honest with you, Angie, I haven’t been happy like purely happy in a long time.”

Taraji P. Henson Is Working On Finding Her Happiness

When Martinez said she was sorry that Henson hasn’t been happy, she explained why she’s not feeling sorry about it.

“I’m not because it’s just a wake up call,” she continued. “I’m still here. I’m still living. So that means I still have time to find it. And it’s work. And it’s okay because it’s for the benefit of me.”

The Oscar-winning actress said she is excited to embark on this next chapter where her focus is her and being happy. The Hidden Figures star said she is also taking an extended trip to Bali to spend time with herself.

“I’m about to go to Bali for a month by myself. It’s my own spiritual journey. I gotta find my happiness. And it’s not in my friends. It’s not in my mama…It’s me.”

Watch the full interview below.