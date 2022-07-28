MadameNoire Featured Video

Mary J. Blige and Angie Martinez have been friends for over 20 years. They met as their stars were rising and remain thick as thieves now that they are legends. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul visited Martinez on her IRL (In Real Life) podcast. During their chat, they reflected about their years as friends and how they have grown.

Mary J. Blige pointed out that she saw Martinez as her strongest friend.

“You were always strong to me … you were always my strong sister,” she said. “You was like a rock. I was like, ‘I need her.’ Because I wasn’t that.”

The Yonkers native added that she was amazed to find that Martinez didn’t think she was the strong person that Blige saw her as.

“And I don’t feel the need to act strong all the time anymore,” Martinez replied. “If I don’t feel that, I want to be able to say that and it’s cool. Who cares?”

They then reminisced about how Martinez gave tough love when Blige would come to her crying.

“And I love that you’re that now. I used to be like “Why she so hard?,” Blige laughed. “I just needed a hug. I need some sympathy. I need you to be on my team right now.”

Blige and Martinez also wondered why they were so fearful of aging when they were younger.

“In our industry and [how we care about] what people think,” Blige said. “How to just toss you to the [side]. She’s washed up. Forget this and forget that.”

She added that if you embrace who you are no matter your age, you can inspire generations after you.

“I’m 51 and you can buy my music, play it or not because I have a fan base. And you have to be content with that, content with what you have. That keeps you going and that keeps the youth looking at you as an inspiration.”

They also spoke about how transparent Blige has been throughout her career, acceptance of death and how she loves herself more than ever before. Watch below.