Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker’s heated Senate runoff in Georgia finally came to a close on Dec. 6. Warnock secured his Senate seat with 51 percent of the vote. Walker lost to the Baptist pastor, trailing behind at 48 percent.

After his win was projected, fans of Warnock filled the air with celebratory chants, shouting “six more years” as the Senator walked out to give his victory speech during his election party.

“After a hard-fought campaign — or should I say campaigns? — it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken,” Warnock told the packed audience on Tuesday night, according to ABC News. The Democrat thanked fans for their support before he gushed about his biggest inspiration–his mother.

“She grew up in the 1950s in Waycross, Georgia, picking somebody else’s cotton and somebody else’s tobacco,” the 53-year-old said. “But tonight she helped pick her youngest son to be a United States senator.”

Tuesday’s victory was a big win for Democrats, who will now have more voting power in the Senate thanks to Warnock, but the fight for control over the chamber still remains. Democrats will control 51 seats in the Senate, while Republicans have secured 49 seats.

Herschel Walker accepts defeat during his election party

The crowd was solemn as Herschel Walker acknowledged his defeat on Tuesday night. During his election party, the former NFL player was all smiles as he accepted the loss.

“We put up one heck of a fight,” Walker, 63, said.”But one of the things I said … when they called the race as they didn’t know much, but one of the things I want to tell all you is you never stopped dreaming,” he continued. “I’m not gonna make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight.”

Walker was hit by a number of high-profile scandals during his difficult campaign run. Two women accused the pro-life Republican of paying for their abortions. Reports also alleged that the businessman exaggerated statements about his financial success.

As the crowd cheered in support of the controversial politician, Walker told fans that he didn’t want anyone “to stop believing in America,” due to his loss.

“I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials. Most of all, continue to pray for them because all the prayers you’ve given me, I felt those prayers,” Walker said before adding:

“I want to thank all my team as well [as] team Herschel because they put up with a lot, and I want to thank all my donors as well because you guys, without you, I couldn’t have done what I’ve done.”

Back in November, Warnock and Walker faced off during the general election but neither acquired 50 percent of the vote to win the Senate, which inevitably lead to Tuesday’s runoff.

