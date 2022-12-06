MadameNoire Featured Video

Surprisingly, Omeretta is back on the market. All of our eyebrows were raised when she shared her six tattoos dedicated to her man, who’s behind bars. The proud Atlanta rep once praised her boyfriend Ta’Byron Smith and vowed to never leave him while he’s serving his 27-year sentence in prison for robbery. By the looks of one of her last tweets, she had to break her promise.

In a tweet, she shared a video of her smiling ear to ear over Asian Doll’s “Nunnadatshit” playing in the background with a caption that read “Single… y’all won.”

In November, Omeretta was ready to get a seventh tattoo dedicated to Smith. “Finna go get my n***a name again it’s time,” she tweeted. Her tattoos of his name are on her neck, back, under her right ear, by her collarbone, ankle, and wrist.

She’s clearly distraught over the breakup, sharing broken heart emojis on her timeline. When a fan told her that she had been single since he received the lengthy prison sentence, she replied, “Not too much boo it’s still fresh.”

Omeretta and Smith first became acquainted in 2010.

Omeretta’s Ex Ta’Bryon Smith Was Convicted Of Robbery In 2020

In 2020, Smith was convicted of robbing nine Asian owned-and-operated businesses in Georgia along with another man named Dravion Sanchez Ware. He pled guilty in 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and four counts of discharging or brandishing a firearm during several of the robberies.

According to the Department of Justice:

Between October 7 and November 10, 2017, Smith and Ware, both of whom are members of the Bloods, committed multiple armed robberies of Asian-run businesses in Metro-Atlanta. Smith participated in at least nine armed robberies, including robberies of three businesses in Atlanta, two in Doraville, and one business in each of the following cities: Norcross, Duluth, Stone Mountain, and Roswell, Georgia. Ware shot victims in the Doraville robbery and pistol-whipped several other victims in the other robberies.

Smith also has to pay restitution of $135,951.81.